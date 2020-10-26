A Newmarket pub landlord and two customers have appeared in court charged in connection with a bar fight earlier this year.

Waggon and Horses licensee Fraser Thompson appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court last week, alongside pub customers Alexander Shinn and Michael Asker.

On February 29 police were called to a bar brawl at the High Street establishment at about 7.40pm. Eyewitnesses outside the public house reported there was a large number of police officers and vehicles responding to the incident.

Police outside Newmarket High Street's Waggon and Horses about an hour after officers first responded in February this year.

Thompson, 52, of Edinburgh Road, denied a charge of affray relating to the incident on Friday at the Ipswich -based court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shinn, of High Street, denied possessing an offensive weapon - a bottle of wine.

And Asker, 28, of All Saints Road, denied possession of an offensive weapon - a bottle of wine. He has not yet entered a plea to his other charges, using threatening words or behaviour.

David Bryant, prosecuting, asked magistrates Susan MacLachlan and Lee Feaviour to send the case to Ipswich Crown Court. The trio will appear before the court on November 20.

For more information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news in Newmarket