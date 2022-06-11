A owner of a pub near Newmarket has opted to close down the establishment after a last-minute change of heart over committing to a new five-year contract.

Calvin Holland, of Soham, had run The Anchor, in North Street, Burwell, since September 2019, but has decided to let the remaining three months of his current deal with Greene King run out.

“I think they were quite surprised, as I had been pushing to have the pub refurbished for a few years and we had put together the plans for that, which would have required a £120,000 investment from Greene King, and understandably, they wanted the security of having me sign for another five years.

Calvin Holland, of Soham, had run The Anchor, in North Street, Burwell, since September 2019

“That was when I really began to weigh up the downsides, such as the stress of also running The White Pheasant in Fordham and the Maid’s Head in Wicken that take up a lot of time, and I don’t get to see my wife and young family as much as I would like to at the moment.

“It had never been in my mind to give up the pub until the time came to make that decision, but looking at the numbers and talking to friends and family, alongside those other factors, I simply decided it wasn’t the right choice.

“In a post-pandemic time when people are staying in more and spending less, I just couldn’t guarantee that I could make the project work.

“It’s easier to focus on growing the catering side of my business alongside the Fordham restaurant which I’ve had since 2012 and the village pub in Wicken.

“The White Pheasant is in the Michelin guide and does very well and the catering side is taking off too, so we’ll be moving as many of our staff from The Anchor in to new roles and looking to expand the most successful facets of the business, Holland Hospitality.

“I loved The Anchor, and I will certainly miss it. I would like to say thank you to all our customers who helped make it the great pub it has been.”

The pub will close its doors in either July or August, with a few events involving a barbecue and live music being considered to say farewell to customers.

Details and dates for the events are yet to be finalised.