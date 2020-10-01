An award-winning village gastropub near Newmarket has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Calvin Holland, landlord of The White Pheasant, in Fordham, said it was with a heavy heart that he had made the decision to close the business he had been running since 2013.

“It has been a real struggle with us finding ourselves, sadly, being unable to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Mr Holland began at The White Pheasant in 2005 where he started washing up, moving on to doing more cooking to eventually being employed as an apprentice chef.

“After years of learning the craft, it was always a dream of a young ambitious chef to own my own restaurant,” he said. “I was lucky enough to have this opportunity in 2013 at the age of 24, and what a journey it’s been.”

Mr Holland, who also runs The Anchor, in Burwell, and The Maids Head, in Wicken, added: “It leaves me with a hole in my heart to say this is it, the doors must close, it’s the end of a incredible journey.”

The White Pheasant is believed to be the first in the area to have closed because of the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

And paying tribute to the Market Street pub’s staff past and present, Mr Holland said: “The last seven years has seen many ups and downs, we have won some fantastic awards and had some of the most amazing culinary talent work with us.”

Mr Holland said his other pubs were to remain open and he was contacting those who had booked at The White Pheasant to offer them a place at his other establishments.

“The White Pheasant ends, but my journey certainly continues,” he added.

New Government-imposed restrictions on hospitality venues require them to close at 10pm, which means restaurants and gastropubs are being forced to cancel their lucrative second sittings to comply with the new closing times.

