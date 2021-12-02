West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group has requested that only those who have been invited by their GP should attend Newmarket race course for booster jab on Sunday.

A spokesman for the organisation said that a walk-in facility could be offered later in the day, depending on uptake, but that it wasn't a certainty and would be communicated via the West Suffolk CCG's Facebook and Twitter accounts if offered.

He added: "Anyone who is waiting for a booster jab should not ring their GP, but wait to be contacted. Also, nobody under the age of 40 is currently being given boosters."

Rowley Mile racecourse.

The CCG guidance was issued after West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock tweeted about the Sunday's Newmarket vaccination boosters on Tuesday.

To provide assistance as a volunteer on the day, please contact starkey@re-act.org.uk