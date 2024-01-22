Members of the public worked together to help police officers to clear a fallen tree in Suffolk.

The B1506 in Kentford, near Newmarket, was blocked at 6pm yesterday after a tree fell onto the road during the strong winds of Storm Isha.

A post from Mildenhall Police said the tree was cleared within 30 minutes with the help of the ‘very helpful’ public.

The fallen tree was blocking the B1506 in Kentford near Newmarket. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The police have thanked the people who helped move the tree. Picture: Mildenhall Police

Another tree has blocked Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds and the road is closed.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the county until midday.