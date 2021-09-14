A village pumpkin fair is thinking big as it bounces back after a one-year hiatus.

Soham’s annual event will return on September 25, bringing giant pumpkins and sunflowers, along with a host of other activities, including children’s fancy dress, displays by Fens Falconry, Morris Dancers, Boss Elite and Vogue Athletics along with a grand auction in the afternoon.

This will be accompanied by a wildlife photographic exhibit by Dan Starling, Soham Classic Cars, Gray’s Funfair, Bygones, a barbecue and charity and refreshments stalls.

Soham Pumpkin Fair

Jenny Fletcher, secretary for the fair, said: “ The fair has been running since 1975 and is normally held on the last Saturday in September, but we weren’t able to host it last year, unfortunately. Our charity stalls give other organisations the chance to raise money for themselves too and many have said they missed having the fair last year and are really looking forward to coming to our popular event this year.

“We are delighted to be able to run the fair again this year despite the obvious difficulties and hopefully the sun will make an appearance so the local community can enjoy a great day out.”

While there was no fair last year, residents were able to take part in an online version for arts and crafts and for everything that is weighed or measured, there was a drive-through weigh-in and measure-off competition.

The event, which is raising money for Soham Men’s Shed, Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care and Soham Community Uniform Scheme, will involve a British wildlife theme for its competitions and displays, in the hope of inspiring children to think a lot more about the beautiful world we live in.

The day will also finish up with a special prize giving ceremony.

To find out more about this event, search Soham Pumpkin Fair on Facebook or Instagram, and to book a stall, please email: office@sohampumpkinfair.co.uk.

You can also get in touch if you would like to volunteer on the day, as additional volunteers are required for crowd control, access control, monitoring the population of indoor events, help and advice, as well as the usual tasks of setting up and striking the stalls and manning the entrances.

