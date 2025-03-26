Year 6 pupils from St Louis Catholic Academy in Newmarket swapped their textbooks for sponges on Saturday as they scrubbed their way to raising more than £500 for their end-of-year leavers’ celebrations.

The youngsters were able to make more than 20 cars spotless in Fornham Road, and with hot drinks, burgers, bacon rolls and cakes donated by Cakes by Bobbie also on offer, the team effort raised a total of £551.

Kim Goodwin, one of the organisers, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported us — we couldn't have done it without you.

The year 6 pupils’ leavers’ car wash raised a total of £551. Pictures: Mark Westley

“The money raised will be put towards hiring a venue and providing food and drink to make their leaving party as special as possible.

“I know all the Year 6s are so excited for their celebrations in July.”