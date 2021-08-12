Pupils at Newmarket Academy excitedly ripped open envelopes today as they clamoured to learn their GCSE results at the end of a turbulent year.

The majority of pupils appeared delighted with their results, sharing them with friends as they looked ahead to a fast-approaching journey in to college life.

The academy head Nick Froy was quick to congratulate not only the pupils after a testing year, but the teachers and parents who had supported them through the educational obstacles posed by the pandemic.

Newmarket Academy pupils received their results on Thursday

“Teachers and parents have given them fantastic support, and it’s been a massive team effort,” said Mr Froy.

“The transition to online learning has been remarkable.”

One pupil, Naomi Baldock, of Newmarket highlighted the stress pupils have been under this year and the need to remain motivated.

“There’s been a lot of stress and we’ve had to make sure we push ourselves and keep on top of things despite the challenges. The grades I got were more than what I hoped for and I’m now looking ahead to college.

“Right now, I just feel excited and ready for the next chapter.”

Francis Robb of Exning, added: “I’m moving on to Hills Road Sixth Form College next, to study maths, physics and chemistry. I’m partly relieved but also excited and ready to get on with college.”

Amy Parker, whose daughter Lucy had just received her results, said: “I’m so very proud of her. It’s been an anxious year and Lucy has three siblings studying too.

She has passed everything as on her way to her dream of becoming a mental health nurse.”

