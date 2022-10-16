Pupils at Cheveley Primary School who received a surprise visit from an Australian woman now have a book written by her after she discovered her great, great grandfather lived in the village nearly 200 years ago

Caroline Davy collated information from many sources about her relative, John Walker Foreman, who at 23 was transported from Cheveley to Australia as a convict after being found guilty of sheep stealing. There, he went on to live an eventful life which led, eventually, to him being pardoned.

“My cousins and I researched our family history and although family members mentioned John, we couldn’t find him in transport records until we checked the convict records,” said Caroline.

Cheveley school pupils James Margetts and Frances Walden with a copy of Caroline Davy’s book. Picture: Mark Westley

“After being deported to Australia for life, and led away from Cheveley in disgrace, John’s life became something rich and worthwhile in a very different setting, to the degree that his obituary almost 50 years later, described him as one of the ‘ancient pioneers’.”

She explained that Mr Foreman had helped develop industries in Australia’s Mudgee region in New South Wales, where he lived, married a settler, and was pardoned in 1846, allowing him to set up his own businesses. He joined the 1850s gold rush at Tambaroora and established himself as publican with coaching hotels in New South Wales. He also owned and operated an ore crushing battery at Tambaroora in an area that now appears on published maps as Foreman’s Gully and he gained more votes than any other candidate when elected as a member of his town council.

He owned farms and other land in the town of Mudgee, and became a racehorse owner and a successful jockey. His rise to prominence in Australia was so significant, that when he died, aged 71, in around 1877, his obituary was printed in newspapers from New South Wales to Sydney.

One of the hotels John Walker Foreman built and operated in Mudgee, New South Wales, between 1856 and 1870

The book about his life is not publicly available, but a copy has been gifted to Cheveley Primary School where it now has pride of place in its library.

Headteacher Stacey Kendall said: “Caroline presented the book, and her findings, with the idea being that the school can use it for historical work and can look after the story too. It was all incredibly interesting and we want to thank her.”