A special memorial bench has been unveiled at Isleham Primary School in memory of a former pupil who, according to his mum, had ‘looked for a rainbow in every storm’.

Jay Davison was just eight when he lost his battle with cancer eight months ago. On Monday, the day he would have been celebrating his ninth birthday, the school hosted a special memorial event with the pupils dressed in rainbow-coloured tops and Jay’s parents, Martin and Keily, on hand to see the unveiling of Jay’s buddy bench in the playground.

There was a cupcake for every child in the school with cake toppers provided by Jay’s family.

Jay Davison’s parents Martin and Keily, with Year 4 pupils at Isleham Primary School at the unveiling of Jay’s buddy bench

“We hope the memorial event can be a happy lasting memory of Jay for all the children in the school,’” said headteacher Sarah Skillern.

In April this year the Jay, who had inspired a whole community with his smile, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, after more than two years of treatment for tumours in his brain and spine.

Jay, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in early 2017 had undergone a regime of surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy marked by highs of remission and lows of relapses.

Fundraisers for Jay were a familiar site in Newmarket's Tesco superstore, who got on board with supporters of Jay's Journey and raised thousands to help him.

