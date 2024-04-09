A Suffolk pub has welcomed back customers after a two-month refurbishment.

The Packhorse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, near Newmarket, shut in January for an extensive revamp and SuffolkNews was invited to its reopening on Friday.

The dining space at the venue, which is part of The Chestnut Group, has been increased with a new flint and timber barn extension and the refurbishment includes the creation of a dedicated bar area.

The Packhorse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, near Newmarket, reopened on Friday after being closed for two months. Picture: Ross Waldron

The premises, formerly known as The Kings Head, launched as The Packhorse in October 2013.

Philip Turner, Chestnut Group founder and CEO, said: “It feels like we haven’t been closed very long, but we’re delighted and happy to be back open in the way in which we are open now.

“The reaction from locals, from people who know us well, has been amazing.

The Packhorse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, has a new extension which looks out onto the village green. Picture: Ross Waldron

“We’ve been able to do something that has held on to the ethos of The Packhorse and provided another angle for the business.

“What we’re trying to do is put the pub back in the pub. We’ve got a dedicated area where people can come and not feel like they’re under pressure to eat – they can just hang out and have fun.”

The newly built extension, which is to the left of the bar and the right of the building from the outside, overlooks the village green with large windows covering its length and can seat around 30 people.

An area behind the bar has been joined together to create a dedicated drinking space where the community can gather and the entire building has been redecorated.

New access steps into this area were built to provide a separate entrance directly into the bar.

The kitchen has also doubled in size to provide a much larger working space and a private dining area joined to its right features a glass panel looking into it.

The garden at The Packhorse Inn. Picture: Ross Waldron

An additional eight-bedroom barn will open to the back of The Packhorse in the summer, doubling its room-offerings.

The Chestnut Group has 18 properties across East Anglia, employing over 800 people.