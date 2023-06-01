Newmarket’s British Racing School will today welcome the Queen on one of her first official solo visits since the Coronation.

Queen Camilla will be at the British Racing School which this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary having been officially opened by the then Prince of Wales in November 1983.

The visit was originally due to have taken place in March but was postponed at the last minute due to bad weather impacting on the Royal visitor’s transport arrangements.

At the Snailwell Road school the Queen will first be introduced to the work of the Newmarket Pony Academy, a community project aimed at local primary school children, using horses and ponies to positively effect their mental health and wellbeing.

It also gives youngsters the opportunity learn new skills such as team work, and helps boost their confidence and resilience.

She will also meet students from the Riding A Dream Academy, which is based at the school, and was set up in the name of Khadijah Mellah, after she became the first British Muslim woman to ride a race winner.

Over the past four decades the racing school has been primarily responsible for training those wanting to work in the racing industry. Its flagship programme is the foundation course, a level 2 diploma apprenticeship for 16-25 year olds, which prepares students for jobs as stable staff, riding and looking after racehorses.

To date some 4,000 young people have successfully completed the course including top jockeys Tom Marquand and Paul Hanagan and every champion apprentice for the past 10 years.

The Queen will be introduced to students on the current foundation course, watch them riding out on the school’s straight gallop, and meet some of the workplace apprentices practising on the mechanical equicisers. In the main yard she will be introduced to staff, students, volunteers, and supporters, before unveiling a plaque to mark the school’s anniversary.

After leaving the racing school, The Queen will head to the National Horseracing Museum.