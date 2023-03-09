The Queen Consort's visit to Newmarket today has been cancelled.

A statement from the palace, read: "Her Majesty's engagements in Newmarket had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements.

"Her Majesty is, of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course."

The Queen Consort's visit to Newmarket has been cancelled. (Hugh Hastings/PA)

The Royal visitor had been due at Newmarket's British Racing School, which this year is marking its 40th anniversary, and at the British Sporting Art Trust at Palace House where she was to unveil a painting by artist Charles Church of Belvoir Hunt huntsman John Holliday.