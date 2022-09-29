More than a hundred angry, and worried, residents packed Newmarket’s memorial hall on Monday to voice their devastation at Stagecoach East’s plans to axe vital bus services linking the town to Cambridge, Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

It was the biggest public turnout seen at a town council meeting for many years and those who spoke did not hold back as they told councillors how the bus services were their lifelines and without them lives would be devastated.

Alison Beyton, speaking on behalf of her disabled sister-in-law, said: “She relies on this bus service to get to Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds. I just don’t understand how a service that is so vital can be cut. Vulnerable people just won’t be able to get anywhere.”

Newmarket Town Council meeting, discussing the cancellation of bus services

Holly Arlow highlighted the plight of students travelling to Cambridge colleges for A-level studies and said travel to the city by train would cost an additional £1,200 a year. “It’s unfair on students. We should not be having to worry about transport,” she said.

Trish Henry, a district nurse from Burwell, said: “I run a clinic in Ely and people need buses. Poor health outcomes are linked to poor transport.”

Andrew Kelly said he lived in Newmarket and worked in Cambridge and he would have to consider moving if there were no buses. “So many people need the bus service to get where they need to go,” he said, “and without it I can’t get to the bicycle shop where I work in a green way.”

The number 11 bus will cease operating on October 30

Nicola Owen, who works for a printing business, said some areas of the business were always more profitable than others but if a profit was being made those areas were still supported not discarded.

“Stagecoach made £72.7 million profit. They don’t need to cut routes that don’t make a profit.”

“It’s nothing but greed and it’s disgusting,” she said.

Martine Thorpe said she used the bus service two or three times a week to visit and care for her housebound mother in Soham. “The buses are always busy,” she said, and Nicky Jordan, who works in a nursery in Newmarket, said staffing was already an issue and would be further affected if people could not get to work. “Newmarket is going to lose so much,” she said.

Newmarket’s deputy mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys

Newmarket’s deputy mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys, said: “This is such an impressive demonstration as to how the people of Newmarket and the surrounding area feel about the potential loss of the bus services and we need to think about how to organise our buses to serve our community.

“We will lobby on your behalf and our county councillors should be making sure we have have our bus services not just tomorrow but for all our futures.”

Cllr Andy Drummond, who is also a member of Suffolk County Council, said he and fellow county councillor Rachel Hood had been working with council officers to try to salvage a service for bus users in the wake of Stagecoach’s decision and as a result a £150,000 deal that a link between Newmarket and Cambridge would be provided by bus operator Stephensons, through the number 12 route, had been struck.

“We can only work within the auspices of Suffolk we can’t do anything about Cambridgeshire services,” he said.

Councillors agreed to lobby the county authorities to engage with bus operators, users and councillors to keep bus services going beyond the end of October, or if possible, establish new services and to initiate a full review of bus transport.

The mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, told the Journal’s sister paper, the Cambridge Independent, he had been shocked by the willingness of Stagecoach to take a central government recovery grant and then propose significant cuts to its service. He vowed to move heaven and earth over the next six weeks to save as many services as possible.

A Stagecoach East spokesperson said: “The reality is that Stagecoach alone cannot deliver solutions to the challenges involved or save the bus routes at risk. It needs a partnership approach involving the Combined Authority, local authorities and transport operators.

“We met last week with Matt Hancock MP and asked for his support in these discussions, so no stone is left unturned in identifying a way forward to help maintain connectivity for people across Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Bedfordshire.”