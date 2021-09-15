A14 Westbound from junction 38 A11 to junction 37 A142 Fordham Road partially blocked following a crash leaving drivers in very slow traffic
Published: 08:28, 15 September 2021
| Updated: 08:29, 15 September 2021
Traffic is building on the A14 Westbound from junction 38, A11, to junction 37, A142 Fordham Road at Newmarket/Exning, following a crash.
The road has been partially blocked since the crash was reported just after 6.20am.
Drivers can expect average speeds of 20 mph in the area as the traffic builds and long delays.
Traffic was queuing all the way to junction 39 B1506 at Kentford, but this seems to be easing.
Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk