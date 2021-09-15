Traffic is building on the A14 Westbound from junction 38, A11, to junction 37, A142 Fordham Road at Newmarket/Exning, following a crash.

The road has been partially blocked since the crash was reported just after 6.20am.

Drivers can expect average speeds of 20 mph in the area as the traffic builds and long delays.

The road is partially closed and traffic is building. Picture: Phil Fuller.

Traffic was queuing all the way to junction 39 B1506 at Kentford, but this seems to be easing.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.

