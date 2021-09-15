Traffic is building on the A14 Westbound from junction 38, A11, to junction 37, A142 Fordham Road at Newmarket/Exning, following a crash involving a lorry and a car.

The crash, which was reported to police at 7.15am, was around 1 mile from junction 37 and caused queues of traffic to begin to build.

The vehicles involved were cleared from the road by 7.55am, and no one was seriously injured.

The road is partially closed and traffic is building. Picture: Phil Fuller.

Drivers can expect average speeds of 20 mph in the area as the traffic builds and long delays.

Traffic was queuing all the way to junction 39 B1506 at Kentford, but this seems to be easing.

There are also delays of nine minutes reported on A1304 High Street Westbound between A14 J38 and Grosvenor Yard.

Suffolk Police have been contacted for comment.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk