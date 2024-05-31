There are delays on part of the A14 after a crash outside a Suffolk town.

Traffic has been released following an incident on the major route heading eastbound after junction 37 at Fordham Road, near Newmarket,

According to the AA traffic map, there is very slow traffic in the area with queues backing up towards the Newmarket Rowley Mile Course.

There was a crash on the A14 outside Newmarket this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Traffic had been queuing for three miles due to the crash.