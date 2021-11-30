The NHS is expecting to deliver 10,000 Covid-19 jabs at Newmarket Racecourse on Sunday during a mass vaccination drive through.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said the initiative could be 'the largest of its kind'.

Anyone who is eligible to have either their first dose, second dose or their booster can attend.

10,000 jabs are expected to be delivered as part of a mass vaccination drive through.

Mr Hancock said: "It is incredibly important that everyone takes up the offer of a vaccine

"Especially with the new Omicron variant, vaccination is our best way out of Covid.

"Come and get boosted."