Newmarket, the centre of world horseracing, is under starters' orders to play a major role in the fight against Covid-19 when it opens its iconic racecourse tomorrow as Suffolk’s second largest vaccination centre.

Pharmacy2U, the UK’s largest online pharmacy, will begin vaccinating residents at the Rowley Mile racecourse from 8am.

The hub will be capable of vaccinating thousands of people a week aged 70 and over and those who are clinically vulnerable, as well as front line health and care staff.

Newmarket's Rowley Mile racecourse which will open as a mass vaccination hub tomorrow

It will augment the work of the already established hospital hubs and GP-led vaccination sites across the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (ICS).

People living within a 45-mile radius of the racecourse and who are eligible for vaccination will receive a letter, text or email from the NHS with information on how to book an appointment and medical professionals are stressing that no-one should turn up without one.

All vaccinations will be administered by a qualified healthcare professional, and patients will be required to return to the racecourse for the follow-up jab at a later date.

A sign at the Rowley Mile tells patients where to go

Figures released on Thursday showed that the ICS has administered the first dose of vaccine to over 70 per cent of people aged 80.

Additionally, all residents in older adult care homes across the patch have been vaccinated where it has been safe to do so.

The opening of the Newmarket site marks the next step in Pharmacy 2U’s contribution to the UK’s vaccination roll-out programme.

New sites in Yeovil and Winsford will add to its sites in Liverpool, Wakefield, Leeds and Aylesbury which opened last week.

