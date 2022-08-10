Work to upgrade signals and tracks is set to cause disruption to rail travellers and Newmarket racegoers over the next few weeks.

The work on the line between Ipswich and Ely is set to start on Sunday and will be happening at weekends for the rest of this month and into September as Network Rail bids to improve the reliability of its service.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel. A rail replacement bus service will be in operation except on Saturday, August 13, when due to the planned ASLEF train drivers’ strike there will be no Greater Anglia service to Newmarket either by bus or train.

Newmarket station

“We are unable to run our regional services on strike days. This will affect people travelling to Newmarket races on Saturday, August 13,” said Katie Mack, media relations officer for Network Rail.

People travelling to Newmarket Races on Saturday, August 27, from Ipswich, and other stations on the Ipswich-Cambridge line, will need to catch a bus to Cambridge and then catch a shuttle train between Cambridge and Newmarket. Buses will not call at Newmarket.

Racegoers are being advised that this bus and shuttle train service will only operate between 7.55am and 10.20pm and is likely to be very busy.

“It is not possible to run a full replacement bus service for the Newmarket races due to a shortage of buses and other operational reasons,” said Ms Mack.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience these works cause our customers, but we will make sure you can complete your journeys, even if part of it is by bus. These works will improve reliability on this line, and in combination with our new trains is transforming the railway in our region.”

Passengers are advised to check how their journey will be affected at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator.