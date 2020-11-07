Newmarket’s Racing Centre has launched a takeaway service from its new café.

Launching its new menu this week, between Wednesday and Sunday the Fred Archer Way centre is offering a takeaway service, with items ranging from paninis and sandwiches, to fresh soup and home made dessert. And on Sunday they will be offering a Sunday roast.

To order you can call the centre on 01638 662828 and you can also email cafe@theracingcentre.org .

John Gilbert with café staff Kerry Maruell, Gail Greenway, and Julia Jonsson.

And when you collect your order, there is also the chance to buy fresh produce from the kitchen too.

Racing Centre manager John Gilbert said they were always looking at expanding the menu and had started the takeaway because of the lockdown.

The latest lockdown comes just months after staff at the centre unveiled a new look after a series of refurbishments to improve its facilities and create a new café which has been bustling since it was allowed to re-open.

“We have got this beautiful café we just want to keep the momentum going,” said John.

The scope of the work at the centre included a full renovation of the café and bar area, a larger reception, as well as two additional rooms to accommodate further rehabilitation work.

