Hundreds of mourners packed Newmarket's St Mary's Church today for the funeral of Julie Cecil, one of the most respected and loved members of the town's racing community, who died on Wednesday aged 80.

Town trainers including John Gosden, William Haggas, Ed Dunlop, Marco Botti, Sir Michael Stoute, James Fanshawe, and William Jarvis were joined by former staff from Warren Place where Mrs Cecil's father Sir Noel Murless had trained and where she and her former husband, Henry Cecil, later forged one of the most powerful partnerships in racing.

The service was led by the Rev Jeremy Lind with readings by Mrs Cecil's daughter Katie, her two grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Mackenzie, and the Duke of Bedford.

Julie Cecil's son Noel, and her grandson Jack Mackenzie at her funeral service today.

Leading National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson with town trainer Ed Dunlop, right, and bloodstock agent David Minton.

In his eulogy, her cousin, Charlie Murless, who said "She was as brave as a lion with a heart to match. She had great poise and charm and she was one of the sport's great characters for all the right reasons."

He paid tribute to her loyalty to her friends. "She deserved great friends and she got them," he said, adding that her great friend, the trainer, Paul Cole had said of her: "She would not let you down even with a thought."

Recounting her life in racing as the both the daughter, and the wife, of a champion trainers, Mr Murless said: "She was a bridge between the past and present. She used to sit on the floor when the King came to Beckhampton and would then curtsey to the young Princess Elizabeth. She danced with the Aly Khan and would joke 'I remember Gordon Richards when he was taller than me'".

Farewell to a Newmarket racing legend. Julie Cecil's crash hat on her coffin at her funeral service today.

And he touched on her divorce from Cecil in 1990. "When that era ended and she got her P45 and left the top of the hill, one can only imagine the knot in her stomach," he said, "but I never heard her speak ill of Henry and, as the years passed, and the hurt faded, they forged a Darby and Joan type friendship. She would say she wished she could talk to Henry. She is now."

He told the congregation: "She was called the Queen of Newmarket. She loved Newmarket. It is the envy of the racing world and the Holy Grail. She would want you to fight tooth and nail to keep it that way."