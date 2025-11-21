Leading jockeys Ryan Moore, William Buick, Luke Morris, Rab Havlin and Jamie Spencer were among more than 300 mourners who packed Newmarket’s St Mary’s Church earlier today for the funeral of 19-year-old jockey Tommie Jakes who was found dead at his Freckenham home at the end of last month.

The teenager’s coffin, decorated with photographs of some of the 59 winners he had ridden during his career, was carried into the church to the strains of the Faith Hill song There You’ll Be which service celebrant, Ronnie Booth, picked up on in his eulogy.

“Some of the lyrics say ‘I’ll keep a part of you with me, and everywhere I am there you’ll be.’ Please keep a part of Tommie with you everyone,” he said.

Tommie Jakes's coffin is carried into Newmarket's St Mary's Church

Mr Booth told the congregation that although he hadn’t known Tommie as well as many of those in the church, he had listened to the stories of their son told by Tommie’s parents Tonie and Jerry. “It just confirmed to me that Tommie was indeed one of life’s very special people, in fact one of life’s great characters, spreading laughter and time for everyone,” he said.

And he spoke of the messages he had seen which had been sent to Tommie’s family in the wake of his death and how grateful they were for all the support they had received

One he said had spoken of Tommie’s personality, his happy way with life both on and off the racecourse.

“The letter also recognised that being a jockey is never easy but as Ryan Moore said the adrenaline of riding a winner is like no other. I guess that works in reverse when the winners are not coming,” said Mr Booth.

He added: “There were also such moving words of tribute from Neil Callan and Hector Crouch which were spread over social media. Very powerful words indeed. But the tribute given on television by Mason Patel was for me so touching and heartfelt as he stood in the pouring rain at Southwell and dedicated his win to Tommie.”

In an emotional tribute Tommie’s mother Tonie, said: “We have been totally blown away by all the amazing tributes for Tommie, we always knew he was awesome and destined for great things, but when you hear it from so many other people it is truly humbling. Tommie was a huge part of our family and we will love and remember him for ever.”

And to the son she adored a special message. “It was a privilege to have you in our lives Tommie, thank you for being our son you bought us so much joy. Fly high and fast Tommie Jakes at the pace you lived your life.”

She thanked all those who had helped her son during his blossoming career in particular trainers Jane Chapple-Hyam for whom he had ridden his first winner, Alice Haynes who had provided him with his first winner at Newmarket, Brian Meehan and Linda Perratt who said: “It was an honour to watch him grow as a rider and develop his career on the racecourse. It seems impossible to believe that those times have been taken from us now.”

Some of the most poignant tributes came from Tommie’s friends. Charlie Spencer said: “Tommie brought this energy that radiated smiles, made people laugh, and honestly that can never be replaced while Fred Daly who had flown back from Australia to be at the service said: “I think all us boys can agree that as much as we try, we will never be the horseman that Tommie was. He had a connection with them that you had to see with your own eyes to believe. However, there was something Tommie was better at than riding racehorses and that was being a best friend to us all. So for that we thank you Tommie. We will carry you with us through success and failure and make you proud. We love you from the bottom of our hearts and will forever cherish the moments we spent together.”

And Mason Patel another young jockey said: “If Tommie taught us anything, it’s that life is too short to take seriously all the time. So yes we’ll cry today. And then we’ll tell stories. We’ll laugh too loud. We’ll remember him the way he’d want to be remembered as someone who made life fuller, messier, and a whole lot more fun.”