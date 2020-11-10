The trophies presented to Lester Piggott for two of his record nine Derby wins were the most sought after lots at an online auction of memorabilia collected by the racing icon and held yesterday.

Lester, who celebrated his 85th birthday on Thursday, and now lives in Switzerland, netted just over £95,500 as a result of the sale with the 1957 gold trophyhe was awarded after winning the Epsom Classic on Crepello for Newmarket trainer Sir Noel Murless the top lot making £20,000.

Hot on its heels was the trophy he won for the 1960 Derby victory on St Paddy, which sold for £17,000.

Lester's 1957 Derby winning trophy, pictured front left, in this group made £20,000 when sold at an auction yesterday

Auctioneer Graham Budd, who has known Lester for around 20 years, said he had sold items of memorabilia for the 11-times champion jockey in the past.

Among the other lots were the two Newmarket Town Plate trophies won by Lester's mother, Iris, in 1926 and 1928 which went for £1,000 and £950 respectively, his father Keith Piggott's 1963 Grand National winning trainer's trophy which made £7,500 and the trophy presented to the winning jockey in the 1919 Grand National and won by his grandfather Ernie Piggott which sold for £8,000.

And the sale might have seen a world record set for a donkey derby trophy with £550 paid for the cup presented to Lester after he rode the winner of the 1955 Devizes Donkey Derby.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket