Racing icon Lester Piggott has put 70 trophies and personal items up for sale including two of his record nine Derby winning trophies.

The lots, which will be sold in an online auction next month, are expected to net around £80,000 for the former 11 times champion and winner of the Derby a record nine times, who is regarded by many as the greatest jockey of them all.

“Fifty years after Lester Piggott rode Nijinsky to win the English Triple Crown, a feat that has not been repeated since, we are honoured to have a consignment of trophies and memorabilia from a legendary figure of the Turf,” said auctioneer Graham Budd.

Lester Piggott at Newmarket's Rowley Mile to see a life-sized statue of himself unveiled

“Like the thoroughbreds, Lester comes with impeccable racing pedigree. The auction includes objects spanning five generations of the family. It is a remarkable line of success.”

Lester’s father Keith,who died in 1993, trained 1963 Grand National winner Ayala and his grandfather Ernie was three times champion jump jockey and won the Grand National three times.

He married Margaret Cannon, the daughter of 1872 champion jockey, Tom Cannon, who rode the winners of 13 Classics, and sister of six-time champion jockey, Mornington Cannon, who lived long enough to see his great nephew follow in his footsteps.

Four of the trophies on offer includinga twin-handled silver cup presented to jockey Tom Cannon in 1892 by Earl Cadogan; a silver jockey's trophy for the 1919 Grand National won by Ernie Piggott on Poethlyn; Keith Piggott's silver winning trophy for the 1963 Grand National with Ayala; and Lester's gold jockeys' trophies for his Derby wins on Crepello and St Paddy

Mr Budd, said he had known Lester and his wife Susan for more than 20 years and it was the third time he had sold items of memorabilia for them.

“They have accumulated an awful lot of mementos and trinkets and we have been thinning our their collection for them,” he said.

“Selling them at a specialist sport sale means they will go to real enthusiasts who have a chance to

buy themselves a piece of racing history.”

Among the lots are two Town Plate trophies won by Lester’s mother Iris Rickaby, the jockey’s trophy for the 1919 Grand National won by Ernie Piggott on Poethlyn, Lester’s two gold jockeys’ prizes for winning the 1957 Derby on Crepello and on St Paddy in 1960 and probably a trophy he found as tricky to land as any, the 1955 Devizes Donkey Derby.

The auction is on Monday, November 9, and bids can be tabled at grahambuddauctions.co.uk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket