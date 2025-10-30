Newmarket’s racing community has been stunned by the death of a 19-year-old apprentice jockey at his family’s Freckenham home earlier today.

Teenager Tommie Jakes had been riding at Nottingham yesterday when he partnered the Ismail Mohammed-trained Guarantee to finish seventh of nine runners in a juvenile maiden over a mile.

The talented young rider who had ridden 59 winners from 519 rides in a career which had spanned just three years had latterly been to George Boughey, for whom he partnered his last winner, Fouroneohfever, at Catterick on October 18.

Jane Chapple-Hyam: “It’s very sad news and all our thoughts are with his family."

In a statement on X the Hamilton Road trainer wrote: We are heartbroken by the news that our apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes has passed away. Tommie has been an integral and much-loved member of our team. He was not only a hugely talented young rider with so much to look forward to, but an incredibly kind, popular and hard-working young man.

"We will miss him immensely. Our thoughts are firmly with Tommie's family, friends and everyone who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time."

Jose Santos, assistant to Mohammed, said: “We're really shocked. It’s hard to believe. I feel completely empty as he rode out for us twice a week and always seemed happy and positive. We were making plans and after he rode that horse for us at Nottingham yesterday I asked him to send a voice note to the owner and he said he would. He said he'd see me tomorrow and that was it. It was the last I spoke to him. I still don’t believe it. I just don’t get it.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at 5.45am this morning to reports of the sudden death of a man in Freckenham. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

A joint-statement from the Injured Jockeys’ Fund and Professional Jockeys’ Association read: "It is with deep sadness that we report the death of licensed apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, 19, who tragically died at home this morning near Newmarket.

"Tommie was a much-loved son and brother, and a popular member of George Boughey's racing team. His parents Jeremy and Tonie ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time."

Tommie was first apprenticed to Newmarket trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam and rode his first winner for her on Suzi’s Connoisseur at Lingfield in March 2023.

“It’s very sad news and all our thoughts are with his family,” she said.

The British Horseracing Authority's acting chief executive Brant Dunshea said: "We are devastated to hear the news about Tommie.

"He was a talented young rider with the world at his feet, and had earned great praise from trainers for his horsemanship and attitude in just the last few months.

"His family and friends, colleagues at the George Boughey yard and everyone who worked with him in Newmarket will be grieving today, and all of us in the racing community will share that pain.”

Today jockeys at Southwell gathered in the parade ring where they observed a minute's silence in Tommie’s memory .