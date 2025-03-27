Newmarket’s British Racing School announced launch of Gap Year Programme where students can train in Australia
A racing school has announced the launch of its ‘innovative’ Gap Year Programme to help school-leavers explore a career in the industry across the world.
Starting in June, the one-year course from the British Racing School, in Newmarket, is designed for students completing their A-Levels and gives the a chance to get racing yard-experience in both the UK and Australia.
It provides a blend of training as well as time in the workplace before purusing futher education or a racing career in 2026.
Andrew Braithwaite, the school’s chief executive, said: “We are excited to offer such a thrilling horse-racing gap year to young people taking their A-Levels.
“It will provide students with the perfect foundation to develop their skills, gain international experience and open doors to a wide range of opportunities.”
Students start with a seven-week programme at the school, from June 30 to August 15, before being supported into a paid placement at a UK yard for the jumps season.
They will then have the chance to work in Australia for five months.
Students will need to ride to a good standard to apply, with experience of thoroughbreds preferred, but not essential.
Training at the British Racing School costs £250. Travel to Australia is at the student’s own cost.