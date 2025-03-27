A racing school has announced the launch of its ‘innovative’ Gap Year Programme to help school-leavers explore a career in the industry across the world.

Starting in June, the one-year course from the British Racing School, in Newmarket, is designed for students completing their A-Levels and gives the a chance to get racing yard-experience in both the UK and Australia.

It provides a blend of training as well as time in the workplace before purusing futher education or a racing career in 2026.

The course at the British Racing School, based in Newmarket, offers students a chance to train at a racing yard in Australia. Picture: Mark Westley

Andrew Braithwaite, the school’s chief executive, said: “We are excited to offer such a thrilling horse-racing gap year to young people taking their A-Levels.

“It will provide students with the perfect foundation to develop their skills, gain international experience and open doors to a wide range of opportunities.”

Students start with a seven-week programme at the school, from June 30 to August 15, before being supported into a paid placement at a UK yard for the jumps season.

The British Racing School has announced the launch of its ‘innovative’ gap-year racing course. Picture: Keith Heppell

They will then have the chance to work in Australia for five months.

Students will need to ride to a good standard to apply, with experience of thoroughbreds preferred, but not essential.

Training at the British Racing School costs £250. Travel to Australia is at the student’s own cost.