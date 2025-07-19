Newmarket’s British Racing School has unveiled a major redevelopment of its main yard enhancing its facilities, and further cementing its reputation as a world-leading training centre within horseracing.

The comprehensive upgrades include new stable doors and wooden shutters to improve insulation, horse comfort and increased airflow.

Allowing horses to look out onto the quadrant for the first time are raised stable ceilings, which will boost light and space.

Andrew Braithwaite, the school's chief executive, said the project forms part of the school’s ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading facilities

Friendship grills have been installed between boxes, promoting equine well-being, alongside enhanced veterinary facilities and a modernised trotting ring to support practical training needs as well as a new laundry and better staff facilities.

“We’re incredibly grateful to The Childwick Trust and the Gerald Leigh Charitable Trust for supporting the redevelopment which has elevated the standard of care we provide for our horses and also created a better learning and working environment for our students and staff.” said Andrew Braithwaite, the school’s chief executive.

“This important project forms part of the school’s ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading facilities and reflects our mission to prepare students for successful careers in horseracing.”

The main yard at the British Racing School which has undergone a major redevelopment

Last week, the redevelopment was toured by a number of existing supporters of the school as part of its annual showcase event during which improvements to the school’s foundation course were outlined.

From next month the programme, which supports young people aged 16-24 into stable staff roles in the industry, will be extended to 18 weeks (from 6 or 12 weeks), ensuring that all students receive a thorough grounding in racehorse care and management and allowing for greater flexibility in individual student’s development plans.

Additionally, in line with government skills funding criteria, the school will also offer 100 hours of maths and English tuition to 16-18 year olds who have not gained a pass at GCSE.

“There will be far more scope to stream riding sessions so that students benefit from coaching that’s targeted to their level, delivered by multiple experienced rider coaches.,” said Mr Braithwaite.

“It will also mean that we’ll be able to offer more experienced riders the chance to take part in valuable work experience placements before they begin their apprenticeships giving them a real head start in the industry whilst providing more time for less experienced riders to develop the skills to thrive in the sport.

“In doing so, we are confident that we will be able to continue to serve the racing industry by providing the qualified and skilled stable staff that it needs to survive.”



