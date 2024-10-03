The leader of the racing staff union has warned stable staff of the dangers of social media and has highlighted an increased awareness of drug and alcohol abuse.

George McGrath, chief executive of the Newmarket-based National Association of Racing Staff (NARS), said: "Over the last few years, I am representing more and more staff getting into trouble for taking pictures at work and sharing them on social media or making comments that get them in trouble with their employers.

“Most of the pictures are harmless, as are the comments, but not all of them."

Staff working in the racing industry have been warned about the dangers of social media

And he added: "Social media can be a great way of sharing momentous occasions and personal triumphs as well as our most difficult times such as the passing of a much-loved horse or pet. It's also one of the quickest ways of losing your job."

In his address in the organisation's annual report he also pointed out the racing industry had started to take drug and alcohol abuse more seriously, with testing programmes being implemented in some yards.

"This shouldn’t be seen as a move against the staff," he said, "but rather a move that is trying to ensure those of us handling and riding racehorses are doing so in as safe an environment as possible."

He added: "There are two points I have been very clear on when anyone has asked me about implementing any tests. The first is the tests must be random, and include everyone, from the trainer to the newest member of staff.

"The other point is that any positive test must result in the offering of support and not necessarily a dismissal. As the world around us changes, we as an industry and those working in the industry must adapt and move with the times."

He pointed out that both NARS and the National Trainers’ Federation (NTF) had had a drug and alcohol policy in place for many years, the difference was that more trainers were now starting to implement drug testing in their yards following town trainer Ed Dunlop being given a suspended 12-month disqualification from racing after one of his horses tested positive for cocaine, the source of which remains unknown.

NARS president Jemma Marshall spoke about how staff friendship was a crucial element in protecting mental health.

"Tomorrow when you go to work, if you see someone who seems to be struggling, be a good friend and reach out to them. Try to treat everyone how you like to be treated, with kindness and compassion and without judgement," she said.