Members of Newmarket’s racing community picked up their gardening tools on Wednesday to help revitalise the five courtyard gardens at the town’s community hospital.

Organised by The Racing Centre, the volunteers worked together at the hands-on gardening and refurbishment session giving the gardens, which are used by patients, staff and visitors, a facelift, as part of the Racing Together Community Week initiative.

Among the volunteers were staff from Godolphin, Darley, the Racing Centre, the British Horseracing Authority, the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association, Racing Welfare and other industry organisations, as well as beneficiaries of organisations such as the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

Volunteers from the racing industry who helped to refurbish Newmarket hospital’s five courtyard gardens as part of nationwide initiative Racing Together Community Week. Picture by Mark Westley

“It is great that so many people have stuck their hands up and have found creative ways to improve a small part of life across neighbourhoods in their areas,” said John Blake, chief executive of Racing Together.

“It works because people find a cause or task that interests them and join forces with other colleagues to plan. We showcase racing’s effort during this week, but so much giving back occurs across the year.”

Now in its sixth year, the initiative has more than doubled its participation since 2020.

Sarah Duncan and Shona Rutherford from the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association were among the gardening volunteers

It celebrates the collective efforts of the British racing industry to support activities ranging from school outreach programmes and charity partnerships to clean-up projects and wellbeing sessions.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to give back to the local community, support a valued NHS facility, and enjoy a hands-on, team-building activity outdoors,” said John Gilbert, chief executive of the Racing Centre.