Racing Welfare will be holding a second sponsored Newmarket Heath Ride next month after its first event was a sell-out earlier this month.

The ride, sponsored by equine bedding company Bedmax, will be on Sunday October 4 and entries for the event, are open until Thursday October 1. The number of riders will be limited to 150.

The Newmarket Heath Ride is a sponsored ride which starts and finishes at Newmarket’s July Course and offers the chance for participants to ride over eight, 15 or 20 mile routes across some of the town’s most hallowed turf.

It had been made possible by the support and permission of The National Stud, Newmarket Racecourses and Jockey Club Estates and will be supported by local volunteers who will be on hand to direct riders.

The day offers a unique opportunity to ride over Newmarket’s famous training grounds, utilising the town’s network of horse-walks and the 20 mile course also takes in the Al Bahathri all-weather gallop along the way, allowing riders to gallop in the footsteps of some of the world’s most famous racehorses.

Mark Loades, Racing Welfare’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We were thrilled with the response to the Heath Ride earlier this month. The event was a great success but due to Covid-19 restrictions we had to limit the number of participants and we are therefore delighted to be able to provide another opportunity to take part in this fantastic ride.

Entries for the Newmarket Heath Ride cost £20 and riders are required to raise a minimum of £20 sponsorship in addition to this. To enter or for more information, click here .

