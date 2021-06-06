Raiders have hit a newsagents in Newmarket - spraying staff in the face with an unknown substance.

Police are currently at the scene of the robbery at Sweet's newsagent and store in All Saints Road, Newmarket.

They were called just before 6.30am after a man and a woman entered the town centre premises and sprayed staff in the face with a liquid substance.

Sweet's in Newmarket

They then stole cash from the till.

The pair left on foot in the direction of the High Street.

The man is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, aged 35 and he was wearing a black hoody.

Police say the woman is also white, 5ft 5inches tall, has a fat build, is 25 years old and wore a black jumper and black joggers.

Anyone with information should ring Police on 101 and quote CAD 78

