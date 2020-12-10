A row over a Newmarket Town Council vote on the future of funding a PCSO dominates the letters this week.

VIEWS INSULTING TO RESIDENTS

Cllr Andy Drummond (Letters, December 3) clearly has some interesting views on politics and democracy, with which I would beg to differ.

Letters to the editor (43414942)

Politics derives from the Greek politico, which translates as governance; party politics is a different animal – democracy is governance of the people by the people for the people.

West Suffolk Independents (WSI) is indeed a registered political party, the sole advantage of which, I feel, is that a logo can be used on election material. WSI members are free to think, speak and act as they wish, which was shown in the vote regarding the PCSO.

By contrast, it seems that Cllr Drummond’s view is that Conservatives must do as they are told by a select few.

It is not only insulting to other councillors that Cllr Drummond clearly considers them inferiors but insulting to those residents who voted for these councillors.

There are generally at least two views on any subject. I would suggest that the objective of councils at all levels, and indeed the Government, is to seek to arrive at a consensus of opinion in the best interests of the whole of the communities they are elected to serve.

Cllr Andrew Appleby, Town councillor

EVERYONE SHOULD BE WORKING TOGETHER

Cllr Tom Kerby’s letter (Journal, December 3) made interesting reading. Having spent my entire career in public service, followed by my many years as a district councillor on East Cambridgeshire District Council, I feel well qualified to add my support to the sentiments he expressed.

I strongly believe that party politics has no place to play in third tier local government. Those serving as town councillors should merely have the interests of the town at heart. The contents of Cllr Andy Drummond’s letter merely highlight the divisions that currently exist at Newmarket Town Council. I feel this is regrettable. Healthy debate by all councillors is essential in the best interests of democracy.

I also advocate a major review of the current local government structure, which has become far too unwieldy. Hopefully this will take place during the term of the current Government. The Boundary Commission would undoubtedly be required to revisit the issue here in Newmarket, whereby the town is split between two counties.

Cllr Kerby suggests that Newmarket would be better served being transferred into Cambridgeshire, and that certainly has merit, bearing in mind the variable service the town receives from both Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.

At this time, when the country faces major challenges on many fronts, it is more important than ever that everyone who plays an active part in public service works together. That should certainly include here at town council level.

Peter Cresswell, Newmarket

WE’RE COMMITTED TO REPRESENTING ALL

We would like to refute the misinformation contained in Cllr Drummond’s letter.

As mayor and deputy mayor, we are committed to representing all the people of Newmarket and cooperating with all other councillors, whatever their political affiliations.

We are also pleased that we have been able to involve so many members of the public in our working groups, which has proved so beneficial to our decision-making.

Cllr Drummond questioned the competence of the council. We are proud of everything we have achieved in this most difficult of years. Our response to the first lockdown, by immediately setting up a helpline for all residents in need of assistance, was recognised as an example, which other councils were encouraged to replicate. Despite the unexpected cost of the coronavirus response as well as other initiatives, there will be no increase in the council’s budget for next year.

Cllr Drummond misrepresents our debate and the decision regarding our Police Community Support Officer. It is right that councillors would want to debate such significant expenditure and it was reasonable to assume that the police would contact the town council to discuss the renewal of the PCSO contract. In an attempt to create political division, Cllr Drummond initially demanded that all Conservative councillors vote in favour of retaining the PCSO. Most councillors expressed the view that this was not a political matter; indeed the debate at the town council meeting was very constructive. Councillors were informed of the PCSO’s considerable and continuing engagement with the community. When the question came before the town council, it was agreed by 10 votes to four to continue to employ our PCSO. Both of us voted to retain our PCSO.

We can only assume that Cllr Drummond is maliciously trying to destabilise the town council by undermining our efforts to be both cooperative and inclusive. He will not succeed.

Michael Jefferys​, Mayor of Newmarket (Labour) & Tom Kerby, Deputy Mayor (Conservative)

RESIDENTS FUNDING POLICE TWICE

If Cllr Drummond wants an example of ineptitude at the town council, he need look no further than his own leadership. Surely he has not forgotten when, as mayor, he made headlines in the national press with his ill-considered and heartless remarks on the homeless? Or when Newmarket made the front page of The Times after a bungled attempt to confer the freedom of the town on Sheikh Mohammed.

More recently at a council meeting he made clear his asinine views on stress, all the worse given the impact Covid-19 is having on the mental health of the population.

On the PCSO, councillors were merely voting on a motion to consider whether funding for the role should continue to come from the town council. He is making unwarranted assumptions by stating the PCSO would be made redundant. In January, the Government committed an additional £1.1 billion to the policing budget for 2020/21 as part of their manifesto pledge to increase the number of police by an additional 20,000 officers.

As a Conservative, he should be lobbying the PCC to provide adequate policing from their own budget and questioning why we’re having to fund policing in Newmarket twice from our Council Tax, from both the town council and Police precepts.

His comments about doubling town council staff pensions and gratuitous pay rises are curious given that both he and Cllr Hood voted in support of even more generous remuneration for employees at the district council earlier in the summer.Why does he hold the town council in such contempt considering he thinks he is the only person capable of running it?

If Cllr Drummond is the answer, I shudder to think what the question is.

Douglas Hall, Newmarket

PCSO MOVE WAS A MYSTERY

I would like to express my support for Cllr Andy Drummond, a Newmarket Town councillor and twice former Mayor of Newmarket, who wrote to the Newmarket Journal explaining how he had taken immediate and effective action on behalf of and to support our residents, to stop a coalition of Cllr Mick Jefferys, the mayor, and the other Labour Party councillors, and West Suffolk Independent town councillors from scrapping our Newmarket PCSO (Police Community Support Officer).

Fortunately, having listened to a Police representative list the enormous amount of work and community activities carried out by our PCSO, it was abundantly clear that our residents have benefited from the introduction of a PCSO under both Cllr Drummond’s (and my) terms of office as mayor and the original vote was overturned, saving our PCSO.

Quite why the Labour/WSI coalition were so determined to dismiss the PCSO is a mystery; just as was the same group’s vote in the middle of this year’s pandemic, amongst other things, to double town council staff pensions and increase salaries using residents’ Council Tax monies. These comments are no reflection on the town council staff themselves, who are now well respected by all, but they show a complete disregard for appropriate financial management norms. Yes, it is easy to be profligate with other people’s money. Cllr Drummond is a business person, who has run a very successful local business for many years, employing numerous people. Readers might like to ask about the business experience of those in the Labour/WSI coalition – as the saying goes, I couldn’t possibly comment but I expect that residents can judge for themselves whether Newmarket benefits from the work and service to the town of our PCSO.

Finally, whether some of your correspondents like it or not, it is true that all councillors stood for either the Conservative Party, the Labour Party or the West Suffolk Independent Party at last year’s election. Presumably, as is their right, residents took that into account when they voted.

Cllr Rachel Hood, Newmarket

LET US SEE WHERE MONEY IS SPENT

I read with interest the article (Journal, December 3) about the new lease of life for the town’s police station. I also noted the line about the developer’s contributions – I believe they used to be referred to as section 106 agreements. And in this case they are quite sizeable amounts, a £17,268 contribution for pre-school provision, £34,536 towards a primary school and a £25,000 sum for public open space.

Will we ever be told exactly where these contributions are spent or will they just disappear into some mysterious black hole at either Bury St Edmunds or Ipswich.

I remember some years ago the Journal revealed that a large sum paid by Tesco following its new development had not been spent and was in danger of having to be given back. Let’s hope the same does not happen here, these sort of sums are much need to improve the facilities inour town.

Name and address supplied

-- We welcome your letters and views. Please send your emails to news@newmarketjournal.co.uk putting ‘Letters’ in the subject line. Please limit letters to about 250 words. The editor reserves the right to shorten letters, for space or legal reasons.

All letters must include the full name, address and daytime telephone number of the writer.

Read more Newmarket news

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion