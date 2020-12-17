Newmarket Town Council 'matters' are still on readers' minds

COUNCILLORS, PLEASE SORT YOURSELVES OUT

When you consider what is going on in our country at the moment, how dispiriting it was to read the letters from a number of councillors.

Letters to the editor (43414942)

Do their differences have to be advertised by way of letters disagreeing and criticising each other in our local newspaper?

Is there any hope that this disunity within our council will result in the best outcomes for the people of Newmarket?

I know it is a forlorn hope to keep politics out of the decision-making, but come on councillors, sort yourselves out and put more energy into the policies which resulted in you being elected. Deck chairs and Titanic come to mind.

John Scott, Old Station Road, Newmarket

THERE WAS AN OPEN DEBATE ABOUT PCSO

I can’t believe what I have read in the letters page of the Journal over the last two weeks.

First we had Cllr Drummond’s rather delusional and crass views on all non-Conservative town councillors, then we have had suffer the indignity of a follow up letter from his chief protagonist Cllr Hood.

She is even more delusional than Cllr Drummond, if that is at all possible!

She refers to the Labour/WSI coalition as wanting to get rid of the PCSO. I have to say I never witnessed that at any meeting where it was discussed.

What I witnessed was an open debate on whether or not to continue to fund the PCSO from our community’s Council Tax.

Cllr Drummond made it political. As did Cllr Hood and Drummond when they excluded all non-Conservatives from committee meetings during her last tenure as mayor.

If the PCSO is so important and doing such a wonderful job, ask yourself why Cllr Drummond and Hood aren’t lobbying the Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore to fund them from his police budget.

It must be wonderful living in the fantasist world according Cllr Drummond and Hood.

It was only six months ago we had the acting town council manager debacle, I look forward to six months time when their next little scrimmage occurs. It certainly keeps us all entertained.

Are they fit to represent Newmarket? As Cllr Hood stated, the electorate decided but it certainly doesn’t answer the question.

Ian Young, Engelhard Road, Newmarket

WELCOME ACTION OVER EYESORE

Great to see the council have taken action regarding Queensbury Lodge, I hope that this might initiate actions that will finally resolve and heal this ugly looking sore that greets visitors to this generally beautiful town.

When I say generally beautiful there are, of course many, many sights of sites that contradict the word beautiful. This includes the sad closing of too many of our shops and their even more sad back stories and loss of livelihood to all those individuals.

However, there is still one site that is not empty but the High Street aspect of this site still looks more like a squat than a change of use to residential from a cinema, a cabaret club, a licensed establishment with a multitude of names.

Talking of change of use, back to Queensbury Lodge, maybe it was a dream, I seem to remember walking past there on normally freezing cold mornings from Houldsworth Valley School for swimming lessons in the bracing waters of the then open air swimming pool, I’m sure it was an antiques shop.

That sort of completes an eyesore circle, the sight of the current old swimming pool site!

Mike Mingay, Adastral Close, Newmarket

THE HIGH COST OF BREXIT

On March 6, 2016, Boris Johnson said: “The cost of getting out will be virtually nil and the cost of staying in would be very high.”

According to the Institute for Government, by the end of 2020/21 the Government is expecting to have spent up to £8.1 billion on preparing for Brexit. This is just direct government spending and does not account for the damage to the economy and the resulting hit to the amount of tax being paid. And for what – sovereignty? We never lost it – sovereignty includes the ability to make agreements with other countries, and those agreements come with obligations.

The government is resisting EU demands for a level playing field – but they have already agreed to level playing field conditions in the trade deal with Japan. Why is one an unacceptable loss of sovereignty if the other is not? Even the WTO has level playing field rules.

Andrew Gillett, Weston Way, Newmarket

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion

Read more Newmarket news