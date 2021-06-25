Boundary Commission proposals for the region attracted comment this week, but only after a special thank you.

OUR THANKS GO THE DAY CENTRE VOLUNTEERS

The Newmarket Journal published report about the recent visit by Edward Creasy, High Sheriff of Suffolk, to Newmarket Day Centre (Journal, June 17).

He came to see for himself the work that the Centre has been doing during the Covid-19 pandemic. Obviously we had to close and have not been able to take our clients who come for meals, activities and friendship.

This also meant a loss of income which might have threatened our very existence. However, the crisis gave us an opportunity to develop our already existing service of preparing and delivering hot, fresh meals to older and vulnerable people in their own homes. Some 15,000 meals have been produced including Christmas Day.

The High Sheriff’s Award recognises the work of the NDC staff led by Elvis McMinn, but it would not have been possible without the financial support of Suffolk County Council, Newmarket Town Council, the Friends of NDC and several other local charities.

The High Sheriff was able to thank the staff himself but I would appreciate the opportunity through your columns to pass on his thanks, and those of myself and my fellow trustees, to the many volunteers who came each day to collect and distribute the meals, without whom it all would not have been possible.

We are now looking forward, as restrictions ease, to welcoming clients and visitors to the centre and to our new cafe, the Orangery.

Dr John Calvert, Chairman of the Trustee Board, Newmarket Day Centre

OUR HISTORIC TOWN DESERVES BETTER

The new Boundary Commission Parliamentary Constituency review once again does little to deal with the anomaly of Newmarket sitting in West Suffolk while surrounded by East Cambridgeshire.

Our historic town deserves so much better from its district and county councils, as many will know the town falls under two district councils, two county council and two police forces, even without the mention of the complication of local education and the racecourse having four authorities to deal with.

My reasoning behind moving Newmarket in to Cambridgeshire comes from my previous experience as a district councillor on East Cambs representing the Cheveley Ward and two years on Newmarket Town Council.

The pragmatic approach and investment has seen East Cambs, which is by far a much smaller authority, provide a fantastic leisure and cinema facility in Ely and a town market which thrives, while Newmarket rarely if ever sees any such pragmatism or investment in the town from West Suffolk or Suffolk County Council. But what we do have is increased car parking charges while in Ely it still remains free. To align the town with Cambridge and Ely would, in my view, allow for future development, growth and investment along with the added benefits which the combined authority offer.

West Suffolk Council seems to concentrate on Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall. With Suffolk County Council in Ipswich one wonders what that really does think of Newmarket on its outer reaches.

To comment on the current consultation online, go to: www.bcereviews.org.uk/

Tom Kerby, Newmarket

LOCAL ELECTORAL BOUNDARIES NOT UNDER DISCUSSION

I refer to the comments from Peter Cresswell about responding to the Boundary Commission over Parliamentary Boundaries.

A review of Parliamentary Boundaries is being undertaken, not one around local electoral boundaries. Indeed, the Boundary Commission does not have any jurisdiction over local electoral boundaries. That is handled by the Local Government Boundary Commission.

I represent over 8,500 electors and their families in the villages to the south and west of Newmarket, as well as the part of Newmarket that lies within Cambridgeshire.

They look to Newmarket for their services and I have tried over the last five years to influence decisions taken by West Suffolk District Council and Suffolk County Council and will continue to do so.

I would support removing the boundary between my electoral division and Newmarket, as I feel that would benefit a lot of residents, but we must not mislead residents that the current review can produce that outcome.

Alan Sharp, Cambridgeshire County Councillor & East Cambridgeshire District Councillor – Woodditton

BILL TUTTE’S WORK SHORTENED THE WAR

Once again a national newspaper haas repeated the old canard that Alan Turing’s cracking of the Enigma code helped shorten the Second World War.

Enigma was a relatively simple code mainly used for tactical messages between individual formations and units, notably ships and submarines.

Enigma was typically used for routine operational status, position and weather reports. Turing and his Enigma intercepts are often given credit for winning the Battle of the Atlantic. In fact, long range aircraft equipped with airborne radar had a far greater effect, that radar technology having been given to the USA by Britain early in the war, along with jet engine and atomic weapon secrets, in exchange for Roosevelt’s lend-lease assistance. It is also worth noting that we were probably closer to defeat by the submarine blockade in 1917 than in 1941.

On the other hand, as the renowned journalist and historian Sir Max Hastings says in his definitive work on World War Two espionage, The Secret War, published in 2015: “The achievements of Bletchley’s mathematicians in cracking the Lorenz code were quite distinct from and far more difficult than breaking Enigma.

Bill Tutte, the young Cambridge mathematician who made the critical initial discoveries is scarcely known to posterity, yet he deserves to be celebrated quite as much as Turing.”

Hitler called Lorenz his “Secrets Writer” (Geheimschreiber) and considered it unbreakable, entrusting it with the most secret and sensitive information on Nazi strategic plans and capabilities.

As General Eisenhower himself acknowledged, Bill Tutte’s cracking of the Lorenz code was one of the greatest intellectual achievements of the Second World War. It shortened the war in Europe by at least two years, saving countless lives.

Richard Fletcher, Newmarket

