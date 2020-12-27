Newmarket florist Rebecca Christie has been presented with the Love Newmarket BID shield for the town’s best dressed Christmas window.

Rebecca’s shop window display in Flowers Made with Love, in Sun Lane, impressed the judges, including Newmarket’s mayor, Cllr Michael Jefferys, in the annual competition.

The florist was presented with the award by Cllr Jefferys and Love Newmarket BID manager Paul Brown. The runner-up was Sarah Rushton of Hartwell Blinds, in the High Street.

Love Newmarket BID manager Paul Brown with Rebecca Christie and Newmarket mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys.

Rebecca realised a long held dream when she opened her shop last year. Throughout her childhood, her parents ran a flower farm just outside Newmarket, growing dozens of varieties for Covent Garden’s famous market.

As well as flowers, foliage, plants and floristry sundries, Flowers Made With Love sells a selection of handmade cards and gifts.

