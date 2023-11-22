V-Caf, at 25 Market Street, in Newmarket, seeks permission from West Suffolk Council to sell alcohol
A recently-opened Vietnamese café in Newmarket has applied for a licence to sell alcohol.
V-Caf, in Market Street, has lodged a premises licensing application with West Suffolk Council to sell alcohol for consumption at the café.
The application said: “The premises are a recently-opened café selling Vietnamese snack foods and meals.
“These are modest premises wishing to supplement the sale of food with various hot/cold beverages including alcohol.”
Applicant Trung Duc Le has asked for permission to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises between noon and 9pm daily.
The café is open 10am-9pm daily.
To see the application, go to https://tinyurl.com/2a2u867w
The last date for comments is November 28.