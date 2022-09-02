The rector of St Mary’s and St Agnes churches in Newmarket is to retire after 14 years of service to the community.

The Rev John Hardy will deliver his final service on Sunday at 10am at St Mary’s Church, in Church Lane, and bid a fond farewell to his congregation, having chosen to retire after losing his wife.

“I lost my wife Liz two years ago and she had been such a great help and source of support throughout my time as reverend and so it felt the time was right to begin again, and I feel with that in mind, it makes sense to retire,” he said.

Church warden Val Goodchild, Reverend John Hardy and church warden Janet Ramsay-Helie

“I could possibly return to another clergy role in future, and I certainly wouldn’t rule that out entirely, but for now, I’ll be looking to spend some time in Norfolk enjoy my reading, writing and taking country walks.

“It’s been a great honour and a real privilege to minister in these parishes and I have made so many friends, who I will miss greatly.

“There will be a sense of sadness in leaving, but there are also many happy memories.

“My retirement brings with it an opportunity for a new priest to come in and offer a new insight and direction, and I’m sure that’s all part of the divine plan.

“The final service will be much the same as any regular service, although it will be for all of my parishes and I hope to see many familiar faces there.

“For anyone who might be unable to attend on Sunday and to those I have met or become good friends with over the years I have spent in Newmarket, I would like to say thank you for all the support, friendship and goodwill towards myself and wife Liz.

“There have been ups and downs during those years, but there have been far more ups than downs and I’m sure that whoever replaces me will be very well received.”

Mr Hardy grew up in Cambridge, before heading to the north-east of England to study at Durham university, where he remained until he took on his post in Newmarket.

He returned to the area 14 years ago upon becoming the rector of St Mary’s and St Agnes, along with taking charge in the Exning with Chapel of Landwade parish.

Mr Hardy will move out of the rectory in Newmarket upon retirement, with his replacement, who has yet to be selected, moving in and taking up his duties as rector.