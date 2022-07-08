They are Newmarket’s unsung heroes, but last Friday their selfless contributions to the community were recognised at an awards ceremony hosted in the magnificent surroundings of the Jockey Club Rooms.

The Newmarket Community Awards, which were launched last year, are the brainchild of Alan Shand, a member of Newmarket Rotary Club, which backed the event together with the Jockey Club, Godolphin, Newmarket Town Council, the Newmarket Journal, Tattersalls, Tesco, the Racing Centre, and Golding.

And, following on from the inaugural event, this year’s awards recognised the efforts of residents in specific categories, including caring, volunteering, and fund-raising, with nominations made by members of the public.

Newmarket Community Awards 2022

And it turned out to be a very special night for two young women who earlier this year spearheaded and co-ordinated a local appeal to get much-needed donations and supplies to the people of Ukraine.

Monika Rebas and Aleksandra Jarosek received not only the volunteer community involvement award but also the award for outstanding service to the community, which they accepted on behalf of all those volunteers who helped them and the people of Newmarket who rallied to the cause and made donations.

“The people of Newmarket never asked why they should help, only how they could help,” said Aleksandra.

And according to their nominator, they took volunteering to a whole new level.

“They managed numerous volunteers and a seemingly endless supply of donations, as well as organising the logistics of shipping three lorries and several vans of goods to a charity in Poland for distribution to refugees and those still in Ukraine,” they said.

Runner-up was Tesco community champion Zara Reynolds-Peirce.

A new award presented this year, Superserver, went to Sam Harrison, who works at Tesco.

Her nomination highlighted her kindness, in that when a customer broke down at her till, unable to pay for their £10 of groceries, Sam stepped in and paid out of her own pocket, refusing to accept reimbursement from the customer.

Runners-up were Jo and Alan Boyd, popular proprietors of the Ashley Village Stores.

Lisa Crissall took the carer in the community award for her efforts at the Freshfields estate where she lives, mowing, weeding and litter picking and organising a Jubilee street party. Anne and Geoff Mitchell were runners-up.

Fund-raisers of the year were David Masters, Jonathan Sadler, and young Oliver Hemmingfield who raised over £6,000 for the Liam Fairhurst Foundation, while young citizen fund-raiser of the year was Charlie Pynn, who ran five kilometres every day in January raising thousands of pounds for mental health charity MIND.

Runner-up in this category was Newmarket Academy student Alex Dudgeon, who raises the funds to put on his annual Christmas lights display at his home at Newmarket Golf Club for the East Anglian Air Ambulance which saved the lives of his uncle and his cousin who were involved in a crash six years ago.

Mark O’Reilly has been the inspiration for hundreds of young boxers at Newmarket’s Racing Centre, previously the New Astley Club, for more than 20 years, and his efforts were recognised when he received the sporting inspiration award.

Runner-up Stuart Janes, who was nominated for the years he has dedicated to supporting junior and novice runners through Newmarket Joggers.