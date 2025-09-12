Adrian Whittle, Reform UK’s candidate for Newmarket takes party's first West Suffolk Council seat
A Reform UK candidate has won the party's first district council seat in Suffolk.
Adrian Whittle won the contest for the West Suffolk's Newmarket East ward with 343 votes, 29.7 per cent of ballots cast.
The overall turnout was 28.57 per cent.
The by-election was called after Cllr Sue Perry stepped down from her position, having been elected in 2023 as the Labout candidate.
The win makes him Reform UK's first ever district councillor in Suffolk.
Robert Nobbs, the Conservative hopeful came in second with 288 votes.
Mr Whittle joins Reform's Cllr Martin Robinson, who was elected to Suffolk County Council in July, and Cllr Cristopher Hudson, who defected from the Tories.
The full results were:
Adrian Whittle (Reform) - 343 (elected)
Robert Nobbs (Conservative) - 288
Caroline Revitt (Lib Dem) - 199
Graham Creelman (Labour) - 176
Danny Kent (Green) - 148