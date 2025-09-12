A Reform UK candidate has won the party's first district council seat in Suffolk.

Adrian Whittle won the contest for the West Suffolk's Newmarket East ward with 343 votes, 29.7 per cent of ballots cast.

The overall turnout was 28.57 per cent.

Adrian Whittle has become the first Reform district councillor to be elected in Suffolk. Picture: iStock

The by-election was called after Cllr Sue Perry stepped down from her position, having been elected in 2023 as the Labout candidate.

The win makes him Reform UK's first ever district councillor in Suffolk.

Robert Nobbs, the Conservative hopeful came in second with 288 votes.

Mr Whittle joins Reform's Cllr Martin Robinson, who was elected to Suffolk County Council in July, and Cllr Cristopher Hudson, who defected from the Tories.

The full results were:

Adrian Whittle (Reform) - 343 (elected)

Robert Nobbs (Conservative) - 288

Caroline Revitt (Lib Dem) - 199

Graham Creelman (Labour) - 176

Danny Kent (Green) - 148