King Charles III heard of ambitious plans to regenerate Newmarket on his visit to the home of horse racing.

Thousands of people lined the the town's High Street today to welcome the King and Queen Camilla, with one excited person revealing they had waited 70 years to meet them.

The Royals met figures from across Suffolk, including Ipswich Town chairman Mark Ashton, at the King Edward VII Memorial Hall, before they greeted members of the public along the High Street.

The Queen views racehorse Stradivarius during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

They then headed inside the Jockey Club, where they were greeted Baroness Dido Harding, senior steward of The Jockey Club.

King Charles was presented with plans and images to regenerate the town by the Newmarket Charitable Foundation Trust as they made their way around the estate.

Director Josh Schunmann said the plans are "designed around celebrating the history of Newmarket, creating a royal square and regenerating the town centre."

The King holds a tree after a tree planting ceremony during a visit to the National Stud in Newmarket. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

Some people had been waiting patiently since 7.45am to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen.

Among the spectators was Katie Trayton, 36, who had travelled from Thetford alongside her 10-month-old son Arthur.

She was greeted by the Queen, who told her Arthur was "very smiley".

King Charles and Queen Camilla with racehorse Stradivarius. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

"He has been waiting very patiently," said Ms Trayton.

"She said "that was a big yawn" from Arthur and he is very smiley."

Children from local schools were waving flags as they celebrated the visit and the end of the school year.

Crowds gathered in Newmarket High Street for the King and Queen. Picture: Cameron Reid

Rubina Hicks, 74, of Newmarket, said it was the first time she had seen King Charles III and Queen Camilla in person.

She added: "It's very exciting. I have lived here a long time and it is the first time I have seen them."

Nicola Rosa had just moved to the area from the USA, and said it was "the perfect way to be welcomed."

The Royals visited The National Stud in the morning before making their way to the town centre.

Queen Camilla interacted with members of the public. Picture: Alison Hayes

The final stage of the visit saw them view a painting of Queen Elizabeth II with Gold Cup winner, Estimate.