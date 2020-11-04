Newmarket bloodstock auctioneer Tattersalls has confirmed its forthcoming December Sales will go ahead at Park Paddocks as scheduled starting on November 23.

Tattersalls chairman, Edmond Mahony, said: "We are delighted and relieved that we have received clarity on this crucial issue and it is clear that the ratified Government regulations will allow us to stage the full Tattersalls December Sale on the originally scheduled dates.

"This is a huge relief for the industry and we are enormously grateful that the 2020 bloodstock sales season in Britain can proceed and conclude as planned. The Tattersalls December Sale is an event of global significance within the bloodstock industry and the possibility of wholesale disruption was a deeply worrying prospect for all concerned.

Lady Gorgeous, dam of Group 1 Fillies' Mile winner Pretty Gorgeous, is catalogued as lot 1740

“As we all know, staging bloodstock sales in 2020 has been challenging to say the least. To be able to hold the Tattersalls December Sales on the scheduled dates will be universally welcomed and applauded not only in Britain and Ireland, but by the wider bloodstock industry and we will continue to do our utmost to bring the testing 2020 Tattersalls sales season to as successful a conclusion as possible.”

The sales will be conducted under strict COVID related protocols and attendance will be restricted only to those professionally involved in the sale.

In accordance with Government regulations concerning livestock and horse auctions, the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale will take place on Monday November 23, followed by the four-day Tattersalls December Foal Sale from Wednesday November 25 - Saturday November 28.

The sale will conclude with the four-day Tattersalls December Mares Sale which will take place from Monday November 30 to Thursday December 3.

