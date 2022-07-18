In today's nostalgia we look back to August 2003 when a group of families from Newmarket were about to set off on a camping trip partly financed by a grant from Newmarket Post Office.

Ninety family members, some of whom are pictured with staff from the post office, set off for Thorpe Woodlands, in Suffolk, thanks to the grant of £1,400 which brought the cost for each family down to just £5 for a night sleeping under the stars and other activities organised by the centre.

Suzanne Pearson, now a director of Sharing Parenting, who back then helped to organise the trip, said: “For a lot of families this was their first experience of camping and by the end of it they were all talking about doing it again.”

The families were all part of a group which was run through community education at Foley House in the town’s Wellington Street by Suffolk County Council.