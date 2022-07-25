In today's nostalgia we go back to June 1988 when four very excited Newmarket primary school pupils were hoping to see a special royal visitor.

Shirley Rodwell, Ann Turner, Amy Boyce, and Laura Turner, of Paddocks Primary School were clutching flowers they were all hoping to give to Diana, Princess of Wales, as she visited Newmarket General Hospital to officially open its pioneering assisted ventilation unit.

And the youngsters weren’t the only ones hoping to catch a glimpse of the princess some residents had been lining the hospital’s Field Terrace Road entrance for more than two hours before the special guest was driven in.

Pupils from St Louis school were also in attendance, including William van Cutsem whose brother, Edward, had been a pageboy at the royal wedding in 1981.

Princess Diana was patron of the British Lung Foundation and spent 40 minutes talking to patients in the unit which was then the only one of its kind outside London and the brainchild of its director Dr John Schneerson. The visit temporarily lifted the gloom surrounding the future of the town’s much-loved hospital which was to be closed as an acute unit a few years later.