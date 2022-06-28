In today's nostalgia we go back to June 2013 when students from a Newmarket school were enjoying their end of term prom.

Sixth form students from Newmarket Upper School had suffered the pain of leg waxing in order to reduce the ticket price for the event which was held at the Millennium Grandstand at the Rowley Mile racecourse.

Along with the leg waxing, the teenagers had organised a number of fund-raising activities including discos, and sports events to help finance their farewell dance.

Emma Holden, then assistant head of the school’s sixth form, said the prom had been very successful.

"The students were all beautifully dressed and many arrived in limousines which added to the glamour of what was a fantastic evening," she said.

"I am sure it was something they will all remember as they leave the school to head out on the next chapter of their lives."