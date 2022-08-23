In today's nostalgia we go back to 1998 when well-known jockeys were taking part in a charity football match.

They were pictured ahead of a warm-up match at Newmarket’s Town Ground being played in preparation for a clash with their German counterparts in a game to raise money for the Riding for the Disabled charity.

Those pictured included Tony McGlone, Jason Weaver, Michael Tebbutt, Francis Norton, and Richard Hughes.

And they were aiming to avenge a 2-0 defeat in Dusseldorf the previous year.

The English squad was due to be captained by Chris Rutter while the German team had named Billy Newnes as their skipper.

Both teams had been training hard for the annual challenge with the home-based team under the watchful eye of physiotherapist Mike Rogers.