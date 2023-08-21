A fresh appeal has been launched after a motorcyclist suffered a broken wrist in a crash in Newmarket earlier this month.

Police and ambulance crews were alerted to Elizabeth Avenue, shortly after 4.45pm, on August 7.

The collision involved a burgundy Skoda and a black Honda motorcycle.

The crash was in Elizabeth Avenue. Picture: Google

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said both motorists stopped after the crash, but did not exchange details.

In addition, the extent of the rider’s injuries were not known until after he went to hospital.

As result, police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnesses the crash, or with information on the incident, should contact the Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference: CAD 356 of August 8.