Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Newmarket at the weekend.

The incident was between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday in High Street, near to the cut through to Church Lane.

Police were called to reports that a man had been sexually assaulting a woman and a number of members of the public intervened.

The incident was in Newmarket High Street, near to the cut through to Church Lane. Picture: Google

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted rape.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was treated at the scene by East of England Ambulance staff and continues to be supported by specialist trained police officers.

The suspect was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was released on bail until March 3 pending further enquiries.

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in High Street between 4am and 5am on Sunday, or any motorists who have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Safeguarding Investigation Unit, quoting reference 6101/22.