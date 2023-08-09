A new report highlights a town’s ‘pressing’ need’ for new sports and recreational facilities.

The report by the Newmarket Community Network says a new sports hub, alongside more open space dedicated to recreation, would benefit residents of the town and the wider community.

It follows the town council’s unanimous objection to the St Felix housing development plan; instead calling for Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk District Council to meet first to discuss sports facilities in the town, before a decision is made.

The former St Felix school site in Newmarket on which the county council wants to build 50 homes

The Community Network is now calling for all the town’s sports clubs to come together with other stakeholders to draw up proposals which will support their growth and help identify where fresh funding could come from.

A spokesperson for the network said: “The Playing Pitch and Outdoor Sports Facilities Assessment carried out for West Suffolk Council underlined what many people in the town already knew: that across the board there is a growing need for new and improved sports facilities in Newmarket.

“The Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan also emphasises that increasing the number of sports pitches and facilities in the town, to enable clubs to expand and attract a larger number of participants, is a key priority.

“As the report says, many of the sports clubs within Newmarket feel they have inadequate facilities, and are simply making do at present.

“Newmarket Town FC, for example, does a great job in the community and its Cricketfield Road ground hosts an amazing 27 football teams across all age groups, including women and girls, but often has to turn away potential players due to a lack of space.”

The report recognises that the 2019 upgrades at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre were welcomed and much-needed, but says ‘considerably more space’ needs to be dedicated to sports and leisure.

It also shows that the availability of facilities in Newmarket compares poorly with other communities such as Mildenhall, Haverhill and Bury.

The spokesperson added: “Everyone recognises the huge range of benefits that sport and outdoor space bring to people, from the very young to the very old.

“Unfortunately, in Newmarket we are having to confront worrying levels of anti-social behaviour, criminal exploitation and drug use.

“We believe greater opportunities to participate in organised sport could help to tackle these issues head on, by channelling people’s energies into positive, healthier activities.

“But, worryingly, our report points out that some of the existing provision could be lost to future development, further increasing demand while at the same time reducing the space potentially available for sports provision.

“On the other hand, the report identifies that there could be scope for additional facilities delivered through the development of Jockey Club land at Pinewood.

“The Jockey Club have confirmed that any profits made through the development of Pinewood would be reinvested in Newmarket for the benefit of both the racing and wider communities, so if land there were not used directly for a sports hub, it could release funding for new facilities elsewhere.

“But if funds from Pinewood are not released, that opportunity could be lost.”

John Gilbert, a member of the Community Network, said: “We welcome this thoughtful and in-depth report which summarises the current provision of sports facilities in the town but which importantly also seeks to find a solution which the whole community could support, and which would also offer widespread benefits for all.

“As members of the network we would welcome the opportunity to work with sports clubs and other stakeholders to investigate the possibility of a new sports hub and recreation space for the benefit of all.”