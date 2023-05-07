Angry residents claim that it is months since grassy areas near their home in Newmarket were mowed by workers from the local council.

Gladys and William Masters, who have lived at Whitegates for nearly 40 years, said that they cannot remember the grass ever being left for so long without cutting.

“I rang West Suffolk Council two or three weeks ago and had a bit of a rant at them and they said it would be cut at the end of that week or the beginning of the next, but no-one ever turned up,” said Mrs Masters.

“They said it was cut on a rota but that’s not much use if it doesn’t take account of the weather. Last summer, when it was hot and dry, it hardly needed cutting at all but this year it has grown so fast it’s nearly up to my knees and there’s been no sign of them.

“I don’t even know whether the normal mowers will be able to cut it and it’s going to make a dreadful mess because they never tidy the cuttings up and it’ll just get left all over the road and the pavement.”

Mrs Masters said she always walked across one piece of grass when she took her two small dogs to Side Hill but she could no longer do so because on occasions when she needed to pick up after them, it was impossible because of the long grass.

“It makes me so cross because we pay our council tax, which has gone up again this year, but the service we get for it just gets worse all the time and no-one at the council seemed to be bothered about it at all.”

A council spokesman told The Journal: “Grass cutting has been carried out in Newmarket already and this area (Whitegates) is due to be cut next week. Details of where we are cutting are published weekly at westsuffolk.gov.uk

“As in all years grass cutting timing is affected by weather and the start of operations this year were affected by poor ground conditions due to wet weather.”

Further information on the council website says: “We work hard to make sure that our grassed areas are maintained to appropriate standards throughout the district.

“Grass cutting is affected by various factors such as weather and capacity but if areas are not cut when planned, the teams will be back as soon as possible to complete the work.”